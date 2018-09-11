Pant becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to score ton in England

Rishabh Pant scripted history on Tuesday as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a ton in England, interestingly this was also his first ever Test hundred.

Pant got off the mark in Test cricket with a six and he reached the landmark in a similar fashion, with a slog sweep over Adil Rashid. Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are the other three Indian players who have reached their first ton in style.

The Delhi lad also became the 1st Indian wicketkeeper and 7th overall to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

He is also the second youngest Indian wicketkeeper to score a century, behind Ajay Ratra who was aged 20 years and 150 days while Pant is 20 years and 342 days.

