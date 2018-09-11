Pant becomes the first Indian wicketkeeper to score ton in England

Rishabh Pant scripted history on Tuesday as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a ton in England, interestingly this was also his first ever Test hundred.

Pant got off the mark in Test cricket with a six and he reached the landmark in a similar fashion, with a slog sweep over Adil Rashid. Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh are the other three Indian players who have reached their first ton in style.

The Delhi lad also became the 1st Indian wicketkeeper and 7th overall to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test match.

He is also the second youngest Indian wicketkeeper to score a century, behind Ajay Ratra who was aged 20 years and 150 days while Pant is 20 years and 342 days.

Twitter erupts:

Opened account in Test Cricket with a 6, first century in Test Cricket with a 6. Very impressive young man- Rishabh Pant. A brilliant innings from KL Rahul as well. Shining light amidst a difficult tour. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 11, 2018

Fantastic display of controlled aggression by @klrahul11 and @RishabPant777.

This partnership is just one of the many fascinating moments this Test Series has provided us with. Test cricket at its absolute best. #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/bN3WzdEDUb

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2018

Starts his career with a six, gets his first century with a six. This will be fantastic for Rishabh Pant's confidence going ahead. Big plus from this last day

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2018

Really admire the attitude of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant , this attitude of not giving up. Memorable centuries for both of them. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 11, 2018

Opened his Test account with a six. Reached his first Test ton with a six. Highest score by an Indian keeper in England. And it’s only his third Test. Well played, Rishabh Pant. This kid is special.... 👏🙌👌😇 #ENGvIND

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2018

Pitch, tired bowlers, context... don’t use any reason to take credit away from Pant or Rahul.. Yes, it’s come in the last innings of the series, but this partnership describes the ‘never give-up’ mindset of those who’ll take this Ind team forward.. Well played young men #EngvInd

— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 11, 2018