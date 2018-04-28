IPL 2018: Rohit Stars as Mumbai Register Comfortable Victory Over Chennai

Mumbai Indians got their campaign back on track with a convincing eight-wicket win over table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in a one-sided encounter in Pune on Saturday.

Chasing 170 to win, Mumbai were in control all along after the openers put up 69 runs for the first wicket.

Though West Indian Evin Lewis failed to get going, Suryakumar Yadac continued his phenomenal form as he scored 44 off just 34 balls with five boundaries and one six.

Rohit Sharma, who has been criticised for batting too low down the order, came in to bat at no.3 and took the game by the scruff of the neck. He was supported by Lewis, as the two put a 59 run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from Chennai.

When Bravo finally dismissed Lewis, it was already too late. Rohit and Pandya then got together, helping Mumbai cruise home to a comfortable victory. Rohit did step on the gas later, scoring 56 off just 33 balls.

Chennai weren't helped by an injury to in-form Deepak Chahar who had to limp off the field with what looked like a hamstring injury. Earlier, it was Suresh Raina who starred with the bat for Chennai Super Kings, scoring an unbeaten 75 off just 47 balls.

He came into bat after Watson' early dismissal with Krunal Pandya getting the Aussie for 12. Raina and in-form Rayudu combined to put 71 runs for the second wicket with both players playing some fascinating shots.

The new ball came onto the bat well and was dispatched with great authority by both the players. Then, Krunal struck again, dismissing Rayudu for 46, who was unlucky to miss out on a half-century. Rayudu's innings included 4 sixes and 2 boundaries.

Raina then lacked any sort of support from the other end, with Dhoni departing for 26 off 21 balls. The big overs eluded Chennai and some magnificent death bowling, especially from Mitchell McCleneghan, who removed Dhoni and Bravo in the same over helped Mumbai restrict Chennai to 169/5.

Krunal Pandya too bowled well and ended with figures of 2/32.