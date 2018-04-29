IPL 2018: Lynn Stars as Kolkata Knight Riders Heap Misery on Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Lynn's unbeaten 62 helped Kolkata Knight Riders get back to winning ways as they chased down 176 rather comfortably and heaped further misery on Royal Challengers Bangalore, registering a six-wicket win at the Chinnawamy Stadium on Sunday.

Lynn and Sunil Narine started the chase well, with the West Indian living a charmed life. His top edges fell in vacant areas and mishits went to boundaries. The two had put on 55 runs before a short rain interval delayed proceedings.

Murugan Ashwin then got Narine for 27 soon after the rain delay. Local boy Robin Uthappa joined Lynn in the middle and was looking good but then the leg-spinner struck against the run of play, Uthappa scored quickfire 36 off just 21 balls.

Nitish Rana was then retired hurt on 15 off 10 balls, and birthday boy Andre Russell departed for a 0 as RCB fought their way back into the game.

However, captain Dinesh Karthik kept his calm and looked as if he would guide his team till the end but for Virat Kohli, who took an absolute stunner at long on to account for his counterpart.

Though there were to be no late comebacks as Shubhman Gill hit the winning runs with a crunching square cut.

Earlier, it was the Kohli show with the bat for RCB as he held the batting together in AB de Villiers' absence who missed out due to viral fever.

Kiwi Brendon McCullum and South Africa's Quinton de Kock started well for the home side, putting up 67 runs for the first wicket on what was a turning pitch.

Dinesh Karthik again started with spinners, with Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine starting the attack for KKR. It was only when Mitchell Johnson was introduced in the third over did the two players start going for their shots.

McCullum and de Kock were looking good before Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough, getting de Kock for 29. He holed out to deep midwicket as he looked to up the ante.

Russell then removed McCullum (38) and Vohra (0) in the same over as RCB's fragile batting was again exposed. All this while captain Kohli was batting at the other end.

However, he then took the matter into his own hands and along with Mandeep Singh put up 65 runs for the fifth wicket. Mandeep contributed only 19 of those.

Kohli looked to be at his best, flicking balls for six and hitting inside out to clear the mid-wicket boundaries at will. He scored an unbeaten 68 off 44 balls, with five 4s and three 6s on a pitch which seemed to be more assistive to the slower bowlers.

de Grandhomme contributed 11 off 6 balls to help RCB finish at 175/4.