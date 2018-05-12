IPL 2018: Kohli, de Villiers Star as Bangalore Stay Alive With Victory Over Delhi Daredevils

It was the Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers show for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they kept their hopes alive in the IPL with a 5 wicket win over the Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

It was a similar script for Delhi Daredevils as their batsmen did the job and posted 181/4 in 20 overs but bowlers failed miserably yet again as Bangalore chased the target in just 19 overs.

Kohli led the chase from the front after openers Moeen Ali (1) and Parthiv Patel (6) were dismissed early. Nepali teenager Sandeep Lamichhane picked his first wicket of the tournament when he removed Patel.

But Kohli and de Villiers then put on118 runs for the third wicket with Delhi bowlers not having any answers for their brilliance. The skipper showed his tremendous wrist work, clearing the short Kotla boundaries at will and taking the game away from Delhi.

By the time Amit Mishra removed him, he had scored 70 off just 40 deliveries with three sixes and seven boundaries. de Villiers was then starved of strike and he kept on losing partners as Mandeep (13) and Sarfraz (11) departed quickly.

But as soon as the South African got back strike, he sealed the game in stunning style with consecutive sixes off Trent Boult, inflicting further misery on Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi rode some power packed batting by Rishabh Pant and talented teenager Abhishek Sharma to post a challenging total of 181/4.

Pant plundered 61 runs off 34 balls to help Delhi overcome some early hiccups. The 17-year-old Sharma gave the finishing touches to the innings, smashing his way to 46 runs off just 19 balls to give the hosts a very good chance to clinch the fourth win of a rather forgettable campaign.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful among the RCB bowlers with figures of 2/28.

Delhi suffered their first blow in the opening over itself when opener Prithvi Shaw was bowled while attempting a rather languid shot off Chahal's bowling.

Chahal got rid of Jason Roy -- the other Delhi opener -- in his next over with a sharply incoming delivery that totally bamboozled the England batsman before going on to disturb the stumps.

Pant and Shreyas Iyer came together to add 93 runs between over the next 62 deliveries in an attempt to bring the Delhi innings back on track.

Pant played a major role in boosting the run rate. His power packed knock included five hits to the fence and four towering sixes.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali finally brought the rampage to an end when Pant attempted another big hit, only to be caught by AB de Villiers near the boundary rope wide of long-on.

Iyer amassed a patient 32 off 35 balls before he too departed in an attempt to pump up the run rate. The right-hander had attempted to smash pacer Mohammed Siraj over the onside, but his mistimed shot could only manage to find RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Delhi's teenaged all-rounder Abhishek Sharma then produced some fireworks lower down the order to help the hosts post a challenging total.