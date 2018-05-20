IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Knock Mumbai Indians Out of Playoff Race

New Delhi: It was the perfect opportunity for the Delhi Daredevils to spoil the party for Mumbai Indians as the defending champions needed to win this one at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital to go through to the knockouts in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. And that is exactly what they did as Delhi finished their torrid campaign with a 13-run win that not only saw them end with 10 points from 14 games but also ended Mumbai’s journey in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Scorecard

Chasing 175 for a win, Mumbai Indians didn’t really have the best of starts as in-form Suryakumar Yadav (12) departed in the first over itself as he tried to hit Sandeep Lamichhane for one boundary too many. With the sluggish wicket not helping the batters, Shreyas Iyer got Amit Mishra into the attack and the wily leg-spinner sent back Ishan Kishan (5). The score read 57/2 even as Evin Lewis tried to keep up the ante.

But Mishra ensured that he had the last laugh with Lewis (48 off 31 balls) being stumped easily by Rishabh Pant. Lamichhane then dismissed Kieron Pollard (7) and Krunal Pandya (4) in quick succession as the scoreboard read 78/5. Skipper Rohit Sharma did try to stitch a partnership with Hardik Pandya as the two looked to pick the singles and hit the timely boundary. But, Harshal Patel got the important wicket of Rohit (13), caught beautifully by the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Trent Boult at the boundary. The relay working well once again for them.

And with Mishra sending back Hardik for 27, it was the case of piling the pressure for the Delhi bowlers as the wicket wasn’t the easiest to bat on. But Ben Cutting had other plans and he hit Liam Plunkett for 15 runs in the 18th over to change the complexion. MI now needed 23 off 12 balls. With 18 runs needed off the last over, Harshal Patel sent back Cutting (37 off 20) off the second ball of the 20th over and that was it as it was too much to ask for from Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman in the end. The Delhi bowlers put up one of their more impressive performances in the tournament and managed to defend the total.

Earlier, it was once again a one-man show for the Delhi batsmen as the top-order flattered to deceive. Glenn Maxwell was given another chance to impress, this time as an opener, but all he managed was 22 off 18 balls before Jasprit Bumrah cleaned him up. But the biggest surprise was the run out of Prithvi Shaw as he was strolling outside the crease at the non-striker’s end and the throw from Hardik Pandya caught Prithvi (12) short.

With the top two back in the hut, it was again on skipper Iyer and Rishabh Pant to bring the innings back on track. But Iyer (6) failed to rise to the occasion and it was left on Pant to strike a partnership with Vijay Shankar and the two batted smartly as they added 64 runs for the fourth wicket and that gave the home team something to write home about.

Pant (64) was dismissed against the run of play as he looked to up the ante in the business end of the innings, but Abhishek Sharma (unbeaten on 15 off 10 balls) and Shankar (43* off 30 balls) ensured that Delhi had a challenging total on the board, especially with the wicket not conducive to batting.